Derek Adams has challenged Morecambe’s players to take their opportunities when they come along as the Shrimps seek a first point – and goal – of the season.

They meet a Rovers team which has made nine new signings so far on the back of play-off semi-final defeat last season.

Adams said: “Doncaster have had a very good start, outwith the game against Newport (3-1 defeat) – but even then, I thought their performance was very good.

Liverpool defender Rhys Williams has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“You look at the way they have recruited over the summer with Billy Sharp coming in and the other players they have added to their squad.

“We were better against Gillingham from the point of view that we played a bit more on the front foot, created opportunities and were sound defensively.

“Now it’s about taking those opportunities when they come along, we’ve been really unfortunate not to find the net.”

Liverpool central defender Rhys Williams became Morecambe’s 18th summer signing earlier this week after joining on loan until January.

That came a fortnight after Adams had said there was no room in his budget for further new faces.

He explained: “We’ve done a deal with Liverpool. We had around £15,000 left in the budget and were able to find a way of finding a bit more money.

“We’re really fortunate to have him, I’ve got to say thank you to Liverpool for helping us get the deal done.

“He’s played 19 times for Liverpool’s first team, played Champions League football, but we’ve given him an opportunity to come here and stake a claim for a position in the first team.”

Williams’ arrival helps fill the void created by George Ray’s absence with an impact injury picked up at Walsall.

While he doesn’t require an operation, the 30-year-old is expected to be out for between two and three months.

Another absentee is striker Charlie Brown, who has yet to feature in any of the opening three games.

Adams said: “He’s picked up a back injury. We’re hopeful it (his absence) is not too long but he’s healing.”