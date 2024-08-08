Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derek Adams has claimed that Morecambe cannot add to their playing staff unless a takeover is completed and his budget subsequently boosted.

A busy summer’s work saw the returning manager bring in 17 players to join the five who were already under contract.

While that left the Shrimps with a squad of 22, there had been the hope he might be able to bring in one or two loan players before the summer transfer window closes in three weeks.

Asked on Thursday morning about the possibility of further new faces, be it on a permanent or temporary basis, Adams said: “Not at this moment in time. We’ve got the budget that we have and that’s gone.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We’re waiting to see if we’re going to be taken over and, if we can be, then the budget will hopefully be put back up to what it was last season.

“That will maybe allow us to take in another two players, maybe three.”

Next month sees the two-year anniversary of the announcement that Morecambe were being prepared for sale by the owner, Bond Group.

No deal has been completed in that time, much to the frustration of managers, players, supporters and the board of directors.

Providing as much of an update on the latest position as he was able to do, the Shrimps’ manager admitted it remains a case of waiting and seeing.

He added: “I’ve had contact with the owner, there is progress in the background.

“The directors and owner are talking to a group, an individual, at this moment in time.

“They obviously can’t give a timescale on when things might happen because that’s with the EFL.”

However, as well as hindering an ability to bolster his squad, the ownership limbo also leaves Adams unable to further develop his coaching set-up.

The summer departure of David Fitzgerald was cancelled out by Danny Grainger’s arrival as Adams’ assistant.

Following his departure from Ross County earlier in the year, Adams had used Linkedin to advertise the fact he was looking for a first-team coach, a fitness and conditioning coach and an analyst to join him for his next position.

Confirming that Grainger wasn’t a ‘Linkedin appointment’, Adams has been pleased with his assistant’s early impact around the club.

“I’ve known Danny for a number of years,” he said.

“He was at Workington and I’ve always watched his progress, spoken to him on the phone and tried to help him as much as I could given they’re a team from the local area.

“He’s 38 years old, he’s had a very good career and has already been in management, so he understands that role.

“I’ve taken in many assistant managers who have been managers before because they understand the role of the manager and what they have to deal with.

“As a character and as a coach, he’s been very good so far.”