Striker Angol becomes Morecambe's latest arrival

Morecambe have added a 17th new signing of the summer with the arrival of striker Lee Angol.

​The 29-year-old, who has penned a one-year deal subject to EFL approval, links up with

Derek Adams for the second time in his career having previously played under the Shrimps boss at Bradford City.

Beginning his career at the Tottenham Hotspur academy, Angol's first move in senior football saw him join Wycombe Wanderers in 2013.

Lee Angol has become Morecambe's 17th signing of the summer (photo: Morecambe FC)

After two years, and various loan spells whilst at Adams Park, the forward signed for Luton Town before spending 2014/15 with Boreham Wood, which saw him win player of the season, young player of the season, and the Conference South Golden Boot as well the play-offs.

Following his impressive stint at Meadow Park, which saw a return of 31 league goals, League One outfit Peterborough United came calling.

Angol spent the last two months of a two-year stint with Posh on loan at Lincoln City where the Imps clinched promotion to the EFL after winning the National League title.

Spells with Mansfield Town, Shrewsbury Town, Leyton Orient and Bradford City followed in recent years before landing at Sutton United in January 2023.

Most recently, the 6ft 3in forward spent the last two months of 2023/24 on loan at Woking before making the move north to Morecambe.

Speaking on his arrival at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, Angol said: "It feels nice and refreshing to be in a new environment with new goals and targets, so for me it feels like a fresh start.

"I'm settling in well, obviously I know the gaffer and a few players; I know a lot of the boys from playing against them and it's a nice, friendly club here so I'm looking forward to it.