Morecambe staff and players receive April wages

Morecambe have confirmed that staff and players have now received their wages for April.
By Gavin Browne
Published 29th Apr 2024, 18:34 BST
There had been a delay in the payment of salaries, with the usual due date having been the 28th of this month.

As that date fell on a Sunday, it was expected that wages would have been paid last Friday.

Instead, the club announced that night that the necessary funding from the club owner, Jason Whittingham, had failed to materialise; fewer than 24 hours before the final game of the season.

Morecambe FC's players and staff have received April's wagesMorecambe FC's players and staff have received April's wages
With employees having waited all weekend and most of Monday, the club has now issued a statement to say that payment has been made.

It said: “Following receipt of funds from Bond Group, the club can confirm that all wages have been paid in full for the month of April.

“We thank our staff, players, supporters and the wider community for their support and patience at this time.”

It was the second time in 13 months that wages had been delayed, having also been the case in March 2023.

That kickstarted the events which culminated in the club’s three-point penalty imposed earlier this month.

The Shrimps are also still under an EFL transfer embargo concerning a matter regarding a VAT payment due to HMRC.

