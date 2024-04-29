Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After another tough week of issues off the pitch, with players and staff not being paid at the expected time, Brannan’s side responded with a spirited performance.

A game that ebbed and flowed saw them trail early on before leading thanks to goals from Joe Adams and Adam Fairclough.

Swindon levelled before taking the lead again going into the last quarter of an hour, only for Cammy Smith to equalise.

Joe Adams scored Morecambe's first goal at Swindon Town Picture: Morecambe FC

Brannan said: “We played some great football and, for 25 minutes of the first half, I thought we were much the better team.

“As it went on, we took our foot off the gas a little bit, but at the end I thought we could have won the game.

“It was disappointing to go 3-2 down the way we did, as they broke from our corner, but I always knew we would come back into it.

“It was great to see Cammy Smith get on the scoresheet too with a great volley to earn the point.

“We could have won it at the end but we take the draw and I was proud of everyone involved with the club.

“You could see the togetherness of the players and the fans at the end and everyone on and off the field showed the pride they have for this club.”

Brannan also praised 16-year-old Fairclough as he marked his full debut by becoming the Shrimps’ youngest goalscorer.

He said: “It was a dream come true for Adam. To make your debut and mark it with a goal was fantastic, but he should be really pleased with the way he played and it is a shame he picked up a knock and had to come off.

“He was going past people and getting crosses in, and was involved in our first goal too; it could not have gone any better for him.

“He got a great ovation from the fans when he went off and he deserved it.