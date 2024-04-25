Morecambe boss addresses Accrington Stanley speculation

Ged Brannan has offered no guarantee he will be Morecambe boss next season as they prepare to finish this one on Saturday.
By Gavin Browne
Published 25th Apr 2024, 16:21 BST
The Shrimps head to Swindon Town after a desperately underwhelming last seven weeks on and off the pitch.

Eight defeats in 10 have seen them drop from eighth, out of the League Two play-off places on goal difference, down to 16th.

They have also had a three-point deduction and are under an embargo, meaning an impasse in contract talks with players.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Jack Taylor
Against that backdrop, Brannan has been linked with a return to Accrington Stanley as an assistant to their new boss, John Doolan.

When asked what his future held, Brannan – who signed an 18-month deal when replacing Derek Adams last November – responded: “I’m a positive person, I’m happy and I’ve loved every minute of being here.

“Where I’m sitting (in his office), I’ve got 24 players on the board.

“There’s one player signed on (Charlie Brown), nine or 10 were offered contracts two or three months ago – and none of them can sign (because of the embargo) – and they all have other options.

“We will see what happens in the next week or so, we will see what the board says.

“There’s an embargo, there’s no budget and one player for next season, so what would you do?

“If we start next season with a young squad and lose five or six games, then who gets sacked?

“I’m not money-driven but there comes a time when you’ve got to think what’s the best option for yourself – and with what I’ve just said, tell me what’s the best option?”

