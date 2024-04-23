Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps’ poor form continued with a 2-1 defeat against Forest Green Rovers on Saturday, an eighth loss in their last 10 games.

Brannan’s plans for next season remain unsure with a current embargo – and no notification of his budget as yet – affecting his planning.

He said: “We need the embargo lifted as soon as possible because it is going to be really, really tough if it isn’t.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

“I’m waiting for the owner (Jason Whittingham) to get back to me to let me know when it is lifted and let me know what the budget is for next year. I’m waiting for the answers like everyone else.

“It’s going to be tough enough as it looks like we are going to have to put a new squad together from scratch but, if the embargo isn’t lifted, there is nothing I can do.

“To take a club forward you have to know what you have got and who you have got but, at the moment, I don’t know that.”

Brannan is hoping his squad finishes the season on a high note when they meet Swindon Town on Saturday.

He added: “I know the players can do better than they are at the moment and it just drives you mad.

“It’s frustrating knowing there’s a lot of talent out there, it isn’t showing through and it feels such a waste at times as well.

“The last 10 games have seen only two wins and we have put in some bad performances as well.

“We need to get it right at Swindon and we will be going all out to do that and finish the season on a high.”

Last Saturday also saw the club’s end-of-season awards, with Joel Senior collecting four player of the year prizes.

Michael Mellon won the men’s golden boot, while Jacob Davenport’s winner at Tranmere Rovers was named goal of the season.

Farrend Rawson was the Community Sports champion of the season, Les Taylor the club person of the season, while Adam Fairclough, Nathan Mercer and Lennon Dobson won the Academy’s prizes.