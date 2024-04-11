Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preparations for Saturday’s trip to Stockport County were overshadowed by a three-point deduction after being charged with failing to adhere to the terms of an Agreed Decision.

Having been 12th in League Two, five points adrift of the play-offs, the Shrimps are now 14th and eight points off the top seven with only three games left.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

“I’m absolutely gutted for everyone,” the Morecambe boss said.

“The players, the staff, the fans and the board at this club are all lovely people who want to do well; when the players found out, they were gutted.

“Stuff that happens on the pitch, I can take the blame for, but anything off the pitch is out of our control and it’s not fair on the players or any of the staff here.

“It doesn’t rain but it pours so, hopefully, the owner gets the ownership stuff sorted sooner rather than later.

“I’m not going to lie; it’s a mess and my head’s all over the place and there are times I don’t know whether I’m coming or going.

“There’s a lot of stuff we need to get sorted out, stuff that needs to get done.

“What I will say is the players have been outstanding since I’ve come in, I haven’t got a bad word to say about any of them.”

Against that backdrop, Morecambe’s players face the prospect of being guests at someone else’s celebration this weekend.

The Hatters are set for promotion as they face a Shrimps team who have lost six of their last eight – but have the division’s seventh best away record.

Brannan said: “Stockport are a great side but there’s nothing better than going and spoiling a party.