This week should have seen the primary focus being Saturday’s trip to Barnsley as the Shrimps look to escape the League One relegation zone.

Instead, matters off the pitch have dominated proceedings following a statement from the owners, Bond Group Investments, earlier this week which acknowledged that wages for this month could be paid late.

A statement attributed to Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham had claimed the delay was due to the timing over a potential acquisition of the club and that it was hoped salaries would still be paid on the 28th.

Morecambe have confirmed that March's wages have been paid

Nevertheless, wages continued to be delayed, leading to Morecambe director James Wakefield telling the latest episode of the Shrimps Trust podcast that the board was ‘livid’ with the situation.

However, the club has issued a statement as of Friday afternoon to confirm that salary obligations have now been met.

It said: “This afternoon, we can confirm that all wages for March 2023 have been paid.

“We would like to place on record our massive thanks to all staff and players for their patience, co-operation and understanding during this period.

“The selflessness and commitment shown across the football club has been incredible during a challenging and stressful time.

“We will continue to work extremely hard behind the scenes to make sure this is avoided going forward.