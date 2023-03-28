Online speculation emerged on Tuesday morning about a possible holdup, though it’s claimed matters may be resolved in the days ahead.

A statement, attributed to Jason Whittingham of Bond Group Investments, was released to Beyond Radio which said: “Due to the timing over the potential acquisition of the club, Bond Group Investments has experienced a delay with incoming funds.

“Whilst we are still hopeful that those funds will come through later today, and payroll will happen as usual on 28th, payments may be delayed but we do still fully expect them to be made this week.”

A statement attributed to Jason Whittingham (left) has been issued

Infamously, wages were paid late on a number of occasions during the 2016-17 season.

There was also a delayed payment in November 2018, only a few months into the Bond Group ownership, when wages were paid 48 hours later than planned.

Explaining that delay, the club’s co-owner, Colin Goldring, told a fans forum in December of that year: “We’d paid off the bank overdraft in full but the consequence is you use the overdraft if your cash flow drops – but the bank had withdrawn it.

“We monitor cash flow carefully so we know what comes in and what goes out; we planned for money to come in on a certain date but it took two days longer to clear.”

The news comes as an update is awaited on Sarbjot Johal’s proposed takeover at the Mazuma Stadium.

Johal was first linked with a possible buyout at the start of the year, after which it was announced that he had purchased equity in the club through his company, Sarb Capital.

That, in turn, led to a meeting with the Shrimps Trust fans group, at which Johal said his companies’ financial position was much changed from that currently on record at Companies House.

