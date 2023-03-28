The Shrimps’ poor away form continued on Saturday when they went down to a crucial 1-0 defeat at fellow relegation rivals MK Dons.

That loss left them five points behind their opponents, who have now won three games in a row to enhance their survival hopes.

Despite playing some neat football, Adams’ players failed to score on the road again.

Morecambe defeated Barnsley at the Mazuma Stadium in October Picture: Ian Lyon

It means they have now hit the target just twice in the last eight games away from the Mazuma Stadium – and have only taken eight points from 57 on their travels this season.

Last weekend’s loss meant they remained third-bottom of the table, three points from safety and having played more games than every other team in the division.

They have only seven matches remaining to try and preserve their League One status, starting with another tough-looking trip to promotion-chasing Barnsley this weekend.

Michael Duff’s players sit fourth in the table but can close to within three points of the top two with victory at Exeter City this evening.

A first-half goal from Huddersfield Town loanee Kieran Phillips secured a 1-0 win, which lifted the Shrimps off the bottom of the table and started their nine-game unbeaten run on home soil

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s return match, Adams said: “The players are trying exceptionally hard and they are giving their all.

“We are where we are and we knew it was going to be tough with the budgets we have.

“We had no delusions of grandeur coming into this division. The budget will tell you that and the resources will tell you that.

“The reason we are in the division is because we got out of League Two with a bottom-of-the-table budget.

“We are not here because of finance, we are here because of management and players.

“The spirit is fantastic and we can’t ask for any more from them.