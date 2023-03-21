Fighting talk from Morecambe boss Adams

The Shrimps came from behind to secure a vital point against their fellow strugglers with a goal from Ash Hunter three minutes from time.

The point leaves the Shrimps in the bottom four with eight games to go, including another vital game this weekend against this season’s surprise strugglersMK Dons.

Adams said: “It is a big game again but they are all big games now and every point is vital.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“It is another game against a club with a much bigger budget than us and a game where we will fight fit the win.

“The lads showed the fight they have in them on Saturday to get the point against Oxford.

"They never gave up and I was proud of them.

“We come up against bigger clubs week in week out but we never give up and we will do all we can to get the points we need to stay in this division.”

Adams will be looking to the experience of new signings Oumar Niasse and Pape Souare to make an impact in the next eight games.

The two Senegalese internationals, who have both played in the Premier League, could play a vital role for the Shrimps in the end of season run-in.

Souare, 32, began his career with Senegalese club Diambars FC, and joined Lille in 2008.

He also played at Reims before moving to Crystal Palace in 2015, spending four-and-a-half years at Selhurst Park. A return to France followed, spending two years with Troyes, before signing for Charlton Athletic in September 2021.

He made 13 appearances for Charlton but was released at the end of last season.

Souare joins compatriot Niasse at the Mazuma Stadium with Adams confident he will aid the Shrimps’ fight to stay in League One.

