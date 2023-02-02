The 20-year-old businessman, who is chairman of private equity firm Sarb Capital and founder of non-alcoholic drinks company Vitanic Holdings Limited, was first linked with a takeover at the start of the year.

He had attended a number of matches at the Mazuma Stadium after the club had been prepared for sale in early September.

That announcement came almost four-and-a-half years on from the purchase of the club by Bond Group Investments.

Morecambe co-chairman Graham Howse Picture: Michael Williamson

In a statement published to the Shrimps’ website on Thursday evening, Mr Howse confirmed that Mr Johal had now purchased shares in the club and would become the owner subject to passing EFL checks.

He said: “It is fair to say the sale process hasn’t progressed as quickly as we all would have liked – that said, my understanding is that exciting times are ahead both on and off the pitch.

“Sarbjot Johal is eager to start the project to take the club on to a new level, subject to satisfactorily navigating the EFL Owners and Directors’ test.

“Sarbjot, through his company Sarb Capital, has recently purchased equity in the club, injecting more than useful income into us.

“I am, along with Sarbjot, keen that the process should now move on at pace to come to a positive conclusion.”

The news comes with the Shrimps having enjoyed a good start to the year on the pitch.