Morecambe boss Ged Brannan says his sole focus is taking the Shrimps forward on the pitch after its board of directors issued a statement saying the club is at ‘serious risk’ unless it is sold soon.

The directors went public with their concerns over the immediate future of the club under its current owners last week, saying they had ‘no confidence in Bond Group’s management of the process of selling the club.’

The statement included a stark warning about the future of the club if things were not sorted quickly, adding: “The largely voluntary board of directors, most of whom are staunch fans of the club, is making this statement because a significant change of approach is required by Bond Group.

“Without it nothing at Morecambe Football Club can move forwards and the directors risk finding themselves in an untenable position, which puts the club and the wonderful community that it sits at the heart of at serious risk.’’

Morecambe's ownership situation is back under the microscope after the board's statement last week Picture: Ian Lyon

The club was put on the market by Bond Group in September 2022 but the sale process has been a protracted affair during the subsequent 15 months.

Sarbjot Johal was claimed to have been on the brink of a takeover earlier this year, having previously purchased equity in the club.

Johal was then reportedly in contention to complete a takeover of Wigan Athletic before Mike Danson took control in June.

That was the last time Johal had been mentioned in connection with the Shrimps until, ironically, he attended last Saturday’s game against Stockport County which led to rumours that he may – once again – be set to launch a bid.

Commenting on the board’s statement, Brannan said: “We haven’t spoken about it too much with the players but the message from me is ‘let’s get things right on the pitch and leave the rest of what is going on off the field to those upstairs.’

“I’m not getting involved in any of the off the field discussions. My job is to get it right on the pitch.