Johal was first linked with a buyout in early January after the Shrimps were placed up for sale by the owners, Bond Group Investments, in September 2022.

Earlier this month, the Shrimps issued a statement saying that Johal had purchased equity in the club through one of his companies, Sarb Capital, and would become the new owner – subject to passing EFL checks.

Shrimps Trust representatives had met Johal and his colleague Saidi Kawooya, along with Shrimps owner Jason Whittingham last week, but the EFL has said some of the information it requires has yet to be received.

A statement read: “The EFL notes some of the inaccurate and unhelpful public comments being made in respect of a prospective acquisition of control at Morecambe Football Club.

“As with any proposed change of control at an EFL Club, there are a number of requirements that need to be met in accordance with EFL Regulations which primarily relate to the Owners and Directors’ Test self-declaration, providing Future Financial Information, along with evidencing the source and sufficiency of any funding.

“Whilst some of the information requested several months ago has been received, further details are still required, and the League has invited Mr Johal and his advisers to a meeting later this month to discuss further the proposed transaction.