A late goal from Kyle Wootton denied Ged Brannan his first league win as Morecambe boss at a wet and windy Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Brannan looked set to celebrate three points thanks to Michael Mellon’s 69th-minute strike before Wootton bundled home a cross to give the league leaders a point.

He was forced to make one change from the side that beat Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, James Connolly coming in for the injured Farrend Rawson.

Stockport had more than 70 per cent possession in the game but created very few chances with the Shrimps working hard to keep them at bay throughout.

JJ McKiernan came close to scoring for the Shrimps Picture: Jack Taylor

They did have two half-chances in the opening half-hour, Ryan Croasdale sidefooting an effort from the edge of the box straight at Adam Smith who then saved Odin Bailey’s long-range free-kick.

With the wind at their backs, Morecambe tried their luck from range as the half came to a close.

Adam Mayor fizzed an effort inches wide and JJ McKiernan brought the best out of Ben Hinchliffe, who tipped a 25-yarder around the post.

County started the second period on the front foot and had a claim for a penalty waved away when David Tutonda collided with Fraser Horsfall.

Bailey continued to be the visitors’ biggest threat with two shots blocked before an inswinging corner forced a good tip over from Smith.

The Shrimps’ goal to counter-attack paid dividends when they took the lead, Tutonda playing in Mellon with a perfect pass and the young striker producing the coolest of finishes.

Mellon had a chance to double the lead soon afterwards but fired weakly at the keeper from the edge of the box as he ran on to Mayor’s ball over the top.

Stockport continued to push and were rewarded at the death when Kyle Knoyle’s far post cross was finished by Wootton to deny the Shrimps three points.

Morecambe: A Smith, Senior, Connolly, Bedeau, Tutonda, Songo’o (Taylor 76), Bloxham (Slew 58), King, McKiernan, Mellon (Davenport 82), Mayor. Subs not used: Pedley, Stokes, C Smith, Melbourne.

Stockport County: Hinchliffe, Touray, Horsfall (Knoyle 82), Southam-Hales, Madden, Sarcevic (Camps 23), Pye (Richardson 82), Croasdale, Wootton, Olaofe, Bailey. Subs not used: J Smith, Wright, Byrne, Cotterill.

Referee: John Busby.