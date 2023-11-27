Morecambe have announced the appointment of Ged Brannan as the club’s new first-team manager.

The 51-year-old has signed an 18-month contract at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, having initially arrived in September as first-team coach and senior professional development coach.

He was in acting charge alongside John McMahon for last Saturday’s defeat at Wrexham with his first permanent game as manager coming against Newport County AFC on Tuesday.

No stranger to Shrimps fans, Brannan signed as a player in 2005 and went on to make more than 60 appearances, ultimately playing a key role in the club’s promotion to the EFL following a 2-1 play-off final victory over Exeter City at Wembley.

Ged Brannan has been named as Morecambe's new boss Picture: Morecambe FC

After hanging up his boots, Brannan returned to Morecambe following a successful spell with Accrington Stanley in various roles.

The club said: “His track record of developing senior academy players by assisting their transition into the first-team environment is a key characteristic which aligns with the club’s strategic ambitions.

“Ged has an extensive network of contacts that he has forged throughout a distinguished playing career that has helped him as he crossed over into his coaching and management.

“In his short period of time since rejoining the Shrimps, Brannan has quickly forged strong working relationships with playing and non-playing staff alike, matching the positive impact he has had on the pitch with a clear understanding of the importance of all parts of Morecambe FC working together off it.

“We feel Ged is the perfect appointment to take Morecambe Football Club forward, having seen off a large number of impressive and reputable names during the recruitment process.”

Following his appointment, Brannan said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be in charge of a club like Morecambe.

“The fans are great, I’ve been here before as a player and I always loved it – as you can see, I’m absolutely buzzing.

“I’m just so glad the board have stuck by me and given me this opportunity.