Morecambe boss proud of players after Stockport County point
Morecambe hosted League Two leaders Stockport County at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium last weekend, when strong winds and rain meant it was an awful day for football.
Nevertheless, Brannan’s players were on course to shock the pacesetters when Michael Mellon’s 13th goal of the season gave them the lead in the second half.
However, Kyle Wootton’s 87th-minute leveller spoiled the party as the match ended 1-1, keeping Morecambe 12th in the table and only four points adrift of the top seven.
Speaking afterwards, Brannan said: “We knew it was going to be tough against a top side, especially in the conditions, which were horrendous.
“We had a plan to keep things tight at the back and hit them on the break – and we did just that with our goal.
“We defended superbly, worked hard as a team together and probably the only time we didn’t deal with a cross, they scored which was frustrating obviously.
“To concede late on like we did was disappointing but I will take one-one all day long.
“I am ever so proud of the lads today – they were absolutely brilliant, put in a great shift and worked really hard.
“I can’t do anything but praise the lads for all they did.”
Next up for the Shrimps is Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers, who are four points behind them in 17th after their goalless draw at Accrington Stanley.