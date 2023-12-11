Ged Brannan said he was proud of the Morecambe players despite a late goal dashing his hopes of a first league win as the Shrimps’ boss.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe hosted League Two leaders Stockport County at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium last weekend, when strong winds and rain meant it was an awful day for football.

Nevertheless, Brannan’s players were on course to shock the pacesetters when Michael Mellon’s 13th goal of the season gave them the lead in the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Kyle Wootton’s 87th-minute leveller spoiled the party as the match ended 1-1, keeping Morecambe 12th in the table and only four points adrift of the top seven.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan saw his side hold Stockport County to a draw Picture: Jack Taylor

Speaking afterwards, Brannan said: “We knew it was going to be tough against a top side, especially in the conditions, which were horrendous.

“We had a plan to keep things tight at the back and hit them on the break – and we did just that with our goal.

“We defended superbly, worked hard as a team together and probably the only time we didn’t deal with a cross, they scored which was frustrating obviously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To concede late on like we did was disappointing but I will take one-one all day long.

“I am ever so proud of the lads today – they were absolutely brilliant, put in a great shift and worked really hard.

“I can’t do anything but praise the lads for all they did.”