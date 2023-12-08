Ged Brannan has paid tribute to his opposite number tomorrow as the Morecambe boss looks for his first league victory.

A week after disposing of Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup, the Shrimps welcome Stockport County to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

The visitors are five points clear at the top of League Two under Dave Challinor, a former team-mate of Brannan’s at Tranmere Rovers.

Having previously won promotions with Colwyn Bay, AFC Fylde and Hartlepool United, Challinor joined the Hatters in November 2021.

The National League title arrived within six months, followed by League Two play-off final defeat to Carlisle United last season.

After taking five points from the first 18 on offer this time around, County then won their next 12 league matches in storming to the summit.

While they are without a win in their last four across all competitions, Brannan has only praise for his former colleague.

He said: “Obviously I played with Dave at Tranmere and he’s done really well for himself, so fair play to him.

“He’s got out what he’s put into it and you can see that he’s a top manager.

“People might talk about money and budgets but it’s alright having money, it’s how you spend it, and he’s done a fantastic job wherever he’s been.

“He’s got them up from the National League, they were beaten in the play-off final last year and I’m sure they’ll be looking to be in and around the promotion places this year.”

Tomorrow’s game sees the Shrimps look to build on the feelgood factor generated by victory at Wycombe.

While he understands that appointment raised a few eyebrows, the new boss has thanked the supporters for their initial backing.

“The fans have been great since I’ve been here,” he said.

“There were a few doubters when I was appointed but we got the result the other day..