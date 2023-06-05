News you can trust since 1837
Fresh twist to Morecambe ownership saga?

Morecambe’s takeover saga faces a potential twist after it emerged Sarbjot Johal was understood to be the frontrunner to take control at Wigan Athletic.
By Gavin Browne
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:26 BST- 1 min read

Our sister title, Wigan Today, is reporting that the 21-year-old has apparently set his sights on the Latics, who came on to the market over the weekend.

Johal has spent much of the year trying to conclude a proposed buyout at the Mazuma Stadium.

Read More
Morecambe's ownership situation could have taken another turn Picture: Ian LyonMorecambe's ownership situation could have taken another turn Picture: Ian Lyon
Morecambe had been put up for sale by its owner, Bond Group Investments, last September with Johal first linked at the start of the year.

Concerns had been raised about his financial position, leading to a meeting between Johal, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham and the Shrimps Trust fans’ group earlier this year.

The EFL also said it sought further information from Johal, concerning his proposed takeover.

However, last week also saw minutes published of a meeting between the Morecambe board and the Shrimps Trust, during which it was said the EFL was still waiting on documentation.

