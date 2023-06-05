Fresh twist to Morecambe ownership saga?
Our sister title, Wigan Today, is reporting that the 21-year-old has apparently set his sights on the Latics, who came on to the market over the weekend.
Johal has spent much of the year trying to conclude a proposed buyout at the Mazuma Stadium.
Morecambe had been put up for sale by its owner, Bond Group Investments, last September with Johal first linked at the start of the year.
Concerns had been raised about his financial position, leading to a meeting between Johal, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham and the Shrimps Trust fans’ group earlier this year.
The EFL also said it sought further information from Johal, concerning his proposed takeover.
However, last week also saw minutes published of a meeting between the Morecambe board and the Shrimps Trust, during which it was said the EFL was still waiting on documentation.