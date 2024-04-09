Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On another blustery night at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, the Shrimps lost as Crewe Alexandra sealed victory with a 70th-minute goal from Elliott Nevitt.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 90th minute, when Lewis Leigh was sent off for a reckless challenge, but the Shrimps failed to find a late opening.

Morecambe boss Ged Brannan made three changes to the side that lost to Doncaster Rovers at the weekend.

Jordan Slew volleyed an early effort off target Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Joe Adams, Yann Songo’o and Farrend Rawson were recalled as Ged Garner was dropped to the bench, while Jake Taylor and Chris Stokes were ruled out through injury.

It was Morecambe who had the better of the early chances.

Joel Senior produced the first effort of note with a 12th-minute free-kick from the left-hand side of the area that was well saved by Tom Booth, low to his left.

Senior then set up Jordan Slew with a deep free-kick that the striker volleyed wide from a tight angle.

Crewe ended the first half on the front foot with Nevitt and Matos Holicek forcing saves from home keeper Archie Mair.

Alex had the first chance of note after the break, when skipper Mickey Demetriou ran on to Leigh’s cross but drilled his effort over the bar.

Holicek had a good chance moments later when the ball fell to him in the area but he failed to find the target with a shot that flew well over.

Nevitt broke the deadlock shortly afterwards before Crewe ended the game with 10 men as Leigh was given a straight red card for a wild tackle on Senior.

Morecambe had a late chance when the ball fell nicely for David Tutonda in the box but the full-back blazed his shot over.

Morecambe: Mair, Senior, Bedeau, Rawson (C Smith 80), Tutonda, Khumbeni, Songo’o, Edwards (Fairclough 88), Adams (McKiernan 65), Slew, Brown (Garner 81). Subs not used: A Smith, Threlkeld, Larsson.

Crewe Alexandra: Booth, Cooney, Williams, Demetriou, Adebisi, Leigh, Holicek (Tabiner 77), Austerfield, Billington, Tracey (Rowe 65), Nevitt. Subs not used: Lenarcik, Finney. Kempster-Down, Kirk, Agius.

Referee: Scott Oldham.