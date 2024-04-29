Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The salaries’ due date was April 28 though, with that falling on a Sunday, there had been an expectation that payment would happen last Friday instead.

However, a club statement barely 24 hours before the final game of the season at Swindon Town confirmed that the necessary funding from owner Jason Whittingham had failed to materialise.

As a result, a number of first-team players had ‘expressed concerns’ about featuring at Swindon without having been paid.

Morecambe's players and staff have had to wait for April's wages

However, boss Ged Brannan – who has been linked with a coaching role at Accrington Stanley – was able to name a strong squad for the 3-3 draw.

The club said: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff, players and supporters who continue to fight every day.

“The board of directors fully understands and shares the frustrations being reasonably expressed by people who love the club as we do.”

It is the second time in a little more than a year that wages have been delayed, following on from a similar situation in March 2023.

That set in motion the chain of events which culminated in a three-point deduction imposed upon the Shrimps earlier this month.

The Shrimps Trust supporters’ group also issued a statement on Friday, adding: “The Shrimps Trust would like to express its deep concern over the fact that the club players and staff have not been paid as expected today, due to cash flow not being forthcoming from the club’s owner, Jason Whittingham.

“We have held conversations with the club’s CEO, Ben Sadler, who shares our frustration and thank him for being as open and honest as he is able to.

“The primary concern of us all at the moment is ensuring that the club’s employees receive their due remuneration as quickly as possible and before the contractual pay date of 28th of the month.

“Bond Group continue to have an obligation to support the club in meeting its short-term financial liabilities and we recognise that, should this not be possible, the club could end up in an administration situation.