Danny Grainger has complimented Morecambe’s new-look squad as they get set to start their 2024-25 season this weekend.

The Shrimps face Walsall on day one of the League Two campaign as they look to defy those pundits who have tipped them to struggle this year.

Having brought in 17 players amid turmoil off the pitch, Morecambe concluded their preparations with last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Burton Albion.

Speaking after that game, the Shrimps’ assistant boss told the club website: “We’re starting to get into that way the manager (Derek Adams) wants us to play and the boys are understanding the roles and responsibilities within that.

“We look a threat and that’s the biggest compliment I can pay to the lads, they’re taking everything on board.

“They want to work hard, they want to learn, they’re getting fitter and stronger, and now the real stuff starts and the boys are ready for it.

“There’s going to be disappointed players week in week out, everybody wants to play.

“That’s a good thing in itself, you don’t want a squad of 15, 16, where three or four are happy just to be bench players.

“They all want to be in the starting line-up but they’re also right behind their team-mates and, if you can create that mentality within the group, it’s something special you can harness and I think we’re going to need that this season.

“There’s going to be tough times, there’s going to be ups, there’s going to be downs and you’re going to need every single one of the players.

“The manager can only pick 11 players on a Saturday or a Tuesday and those disappointed players have got to use that fuel and come on and make an impact when they’re there.”

Drawing at Burton concluded a summer which saw Morecambe win two and draw three of their five matches.

Grainger added: “It’s been a big change, the boys have come back in great shape and that’s testament to them.

“Now it’s about fine-tuning, being ready for Saturday, and I’m sure we will be.

“I’m confident that we can go into that game full of confidence after a positive pre-season.

“I think a lot of people from outwith the football club will have plenty to say but I know what’s in the group.”