Morecambe’s final pre-season outing ended in a draw against League One side Burton Albion on Saturday.

Ben Tollitt’s double had put the Shrimps ahead at half-time, after which Billy Bodin pulled one back before Rumarn Burrell equalised in the dying seconds.

The opening chance of the afternoon fell to the hosts, who saw Ben Whitfield fire over Stuart Moore’s bar after receiving the ball on the edge of the box.

Morecambe’s first sight of goal came just shy of 20 minutes when the ball dropped to Tollitt, who could only strike wide.

Ben Tollitt scored twice for Morecambe on Saturday Picture: Morecambe FC

Harvey Macadam saw an effort deflected behind before Whitfield came close on the half-hour, denied by Moore after breaking through one-on-one.

There was a similar situation at the other end moments later as Macadam bore down on goal and Max Crocombe’s save came to Burton’s rescue.

However, Derek Adams’ men broke the deadlock on 34 minutes after some terrific work from Gwion Edwards.

Following a pacy run down the wing, he squared the ball into the path of Tollitt who made no mistake.

Jamie Stott headed off target before Tollitt added a second in spectacular fashion with half-time looming.

Crocombe’s attempted clearance landed at the feet of Tollitt, who caught the Albion keeper off his line from well out to make it 2-0.

The Shrimps started the second half the way they ended the first, almost scoring again on 49 minutes as Stott’s effort from Callum Jones’ corner was blocked.

Burton won a free-kick three minutes before the hour but Tomas Kalinauskas’ effort was straight down Moore’s throat.

Bodin then halved Burton’s deficit 20 minutes from time, scoring from a similar distance to Tollitt’s second.

At the other end, Morecambe substitute Adam Lewis was thwarted by a vital interception as he pulled the trigger after finding himself in space.

Then, in the third of four added minutes, Kegs Chauke played through Burrell who then opened his body and slotted a late equaliser into the corner.

Burton Albion: Crocombe, Sweeney, Williams, Vancooten, Akoto, Chauke, Watt, Whitfield, Bodin, Kalinauskas, Orsi. Subs: Isted, Armer, Delap, Sraha, Scott, Godwin-Malife, Gilligan, Gilbert, Burrell.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie, Tutonda, Harrack, Ray, Stott, Tollitt, Jones, Hope, Macadam, Edwards. Subs: Burgoyne, Millen, Lewis, Taylor, Songo’o, Slew, White, Angol, Brown.