Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe have announced revised dates and kick-off times for three more of their matches as a result of Sky Sports coverage.

The Shrimps’ game against Chesterfield at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday, October 26 will now kick off at 12.30pm.

That is also the case for Morecambe’s trip to Harrogate Town a fortnight later on Saturday, November 9, as both of those matches will be shown on Sky Sports +.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe's trip to Harrogate Town will have an earlier kick-off time Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Their other alteration is the trip to Newport County AFC, which will now be played on Sunday, January 5 (3pm).

That game has been put back 24 hours as a result of the Exiles’ match with AFC Wimbledon being moved from New Year’s Day to Thursday, January 2.

The changes mean four Morecambe matches so far have been altered because of TV coverage.

It was previously confirmed that their trip to Fleetwood Town had been moved back 48 hours.