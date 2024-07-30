New dates and times for three more Morecambe games
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Shrimps’ game against Chesterfield at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Saturday, October 26 will now kick off at 12.30pm.
That is also the case for Morecambe’s trip to Harrogate Town a fortnight later on Saturday, November 9, as both of those matches will be shown on Sky Sports +.
Their other alteration is the trip to Newport County AFC, which will now be played on Sunday, January 5 (3pm).
That game has been put back 24 hours as a result of the Exiles’ match with AFC Wimbledon being moved from New Year’s Day to Thursday, January 2.
The changes mean four Morecambe matches so far have been altered because of TV coverage.
It was previously confirmed that their trip to Fleetwood Town had been moved back 48 hours.
That will be played on Monday, September 23 (8pm) and shown on Sky Sports Football.