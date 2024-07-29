Morecambe's scheduled friendly with Southport has been cancelled Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Morecambe’s pre-season trip to Southport has been cancelled following Monday’s events in the town.

The Shrimps had been due to visit Haig Avenue on Tuesday evening for their penultimate outing before the new season.

However, following a knife attack which left two children dead and six more in a critical condition, a decision has been made to cancel the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Morecambe statement said: “Everybody at Morecambe Football Club sends their deepest condolences to the victims, their families and anyone affected at this unimaginably difficult time.”

Southport added: “Given the tragic events of today and following extensive engagement with relevant local stakeholders, we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night’s pre-season friendly with Morecambe FC out of respect to those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to those who will be deeply impacted by this horrible tragedy.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Southport FC are with those affected and we extend our deepest condolences to all those impacted.”

Southport had earlier released a statement inviting fans to attend their club lounge on Tuesday should they wish to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said: “Southport FC are deeply saddened by the tragic events that have occurred in our community today.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with everyone affected by this ongoing tragedy.

“We invite our community to join us in our club lounge tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.

“This is a safe and supportive space for those impacted by today’s events or anyone who wishes to offer their support.