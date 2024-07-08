Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The long-running saga that is Morecambe’s ownership status took another twist on Monday when the club’s fans’ body revealed a bid had been turned down last year.

Last week had seen the Trust invite any parties interested in a takeover to contact them, two months away from the two-year anniversary of the club being put up for sale.

Then, on Monday lunchtime, they said: “The Shrimps Trust has been working hard to understand and support the sale of Morecambe FC to a credible party, and would like to update fans and members with some important information that has recently been brought to our attention.

Morecambe FC has been up for sale since September 2022 Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

“Following our statement on Wednesday 3 July, a party interested in buying the club made contact with the Trust. Since then, members of the Trust have held a constructive conversation with this party, who is not able to be named at this time due to legal reasons.

“Dialogue with this party revealed that they had previously made a substantial offer for Morecambe FC in the latter months of 2023 – one which the Trust views as being far in excess of what the club could reasonably be understood to be worth. It was also confirmed that one of the owners from the group interested is already approved by the EFL.

“However, Jason Whittingham rejected this interested party’s offer. Members of the Trust are unsure as to the reason for this, and would be keen to understand why.

“The Trust also understands that this interested party is not the one referred to in the recent club statement made on Saturday 6 July, although remain open to speaking to all parties interested in buying the club.

“The Shrimps Trust will endeavour to keep members and fans up to date on the sale progress of Morecambe Football Club.”

It was announced on September 2, 2022, that the Shrimps were being prepared for sale by Bond Group.