Morecambe directors' update on a possible sale
The news was revealed on Saturday with a statement announced ahead of the club’s gala dinner.
It read: “The Board of Directors wish to provide the following update.
“This morning, we spoke to Bond Group who confirmed talks with a prospective owner are at an advanced stage and submission to the EFL planned for early next week.
“Concurrently, Derek Adams and his team are working hard to build a competitive squad for the upcoming season.
“We appreciate the patience of every single fan and friend of the club, and will provide further updates as soon as it is possible to do so.”
The Shrimps were put up for sale in September 2022 by the owner, Bond Group.
In that time, wages have been paid late on two occasions, a demonstration of support was held by fans, while players, managers and the board have all called on the situation to be resolved.
Last month, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham told Morecambe’s supporters’ body, the Shrimps Trust, that four ‘credible buyers’ were interested in a possible acquisition.
He followed that up by telling TalkSPORT on June 5 that it was hoped a formal announcement could be made within the next 10-14 days.
No such follow-up emerged, leading the Trust to contact Whittingham for an update on June 19.
Having been told Whittingham would provide an update after meeting the board on June 21, the Trust contacted him again three days later.
Another response was received, saying an update would be given on June 28, before a Trust social media post 24 hours later said that hadn’t happened.
A Trust post on Wednesday said Whittingham had finally responded to the statement of June 29.
It said: “In his response, Jason advised that there had been developments which he would share on Monday 1 July once he had updated the board of directors.
“Jason then emailed two minutes later advising that this update would more likely be on Tuesday. At present, the Trust has received no update.
“The Trust has now emailed Jason again requesting a general update, as well as to enquire about meetings with potential suitors for the football club.”