25 pictures as Morecambe Football Club fans march through town in sale protest

Organised by supporters' group, the Shrimps Trust, the demo’s aim was to publicise the fact that the club is for sale and show fans’ support for the club.

The League 2 club, which is owned by Bond Group Investments, has been for sale for nearly 18 months and fans have become increasingly frustrated with the longevity of the sales process.

The demonstration began at the Eric Morecambe Statue with fans marching along the promenade and down Regent Road before it formally ended at the Hurley Flyer pub next to the ground.