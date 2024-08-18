Morecambe 0 Gillingham 1: Late goal sinks the Shrimps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps suffered their second 1-0 defeat of the new League Two campaign as a late George Lapslie goal gave Gillingham victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

​Derek Adams's side produced a much better performance than in the opening-day loss but fell to a scrappy late goal by the visitors.

Adams made two changes to the side that lost at Walsall with Yann Songo'o in at centre-half for the injured George Ray and Tom White replacing the suspended Kayden Harrack in midfield.

Morecambe started the game the much livelier side better and produced the best moments of the first half.

Morecambe’s Jamie Stott forced Jake Turner into a save (photo: Bruce Rollinson)

Callum Jones was the first to try his luck with a shot that was deflected for a corner before Ben Tollitt tested former Shrimps' loanee keeper Jake Turner with a shot from the edge of the area after battling his way past two Gillingham challenges.

The pressure continued with Jamie Stott forcing Turner into a neat save low to his right as he got onto the end of a Jones free-kick to stab an effort on goal at full stretch.

The closest Adams's side came to an opener came on 42 minutes when after some good work from David Tutonda winger Gwion Edwards fizzed an effort inches just wide of the left hand post.

It took 43 minutes for the visitors to threaten with Jonny Williams forcing Stuart Moore into an excellent save with a strike from 20 yards out.

Mark Bonner's side came into the game after the break but were restricted to two long range efforts from Jack Nolan, one that was comfortably saved by Moore and another that he curled way over the crossbar.

For Morecambe Harvey Macadam curled one just wide before the visitors scored the all important opener.

Shadrach Ogie forced a fine near post save from Moore but Jayden Clarke latched on to the rebound and crossed it into the box where substitute Lapslie was in the right place to volley from inside the six yard box.

As the Shrimps pushed bodies forward in search of an equaliser Oli Hawkins almost made it 2-0 in the final stages when he headed against the crossbar and although Adams' side ended the game on the front foot they could not find the goal they needed to salvage a point.

Morecambe: Moore, Hendrie (Millen 90), Tutonda (A Lewis 90), Songo'o, Stott, White (Slew 68), Edwards, Macadam, Hope, Tollitt (Angol 80), Jones.

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Taylor, Dobson.

Gillingham: Turner, Hutton, Clark, Ehmer, Ogie, Nolan (Gbode 81), Little, Williams (Lapslie 62), McKenzie, Clarke, Wakeling (Hawkins 62).

Subs not used: Morris, Wyllie, Giles, Waldock.

Booked: Hutton, Lapslie.

Attendance: 3,611.

Ref: D MIddleton.