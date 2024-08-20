Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Adams believes there were signs that his Morecambe players were coming together in last Saturday’s narrow defeat against Gillingham – but admitted there was still a lot of work to be done.

George Lapslie’s second-half goal saw the Shrimps beaten 1-0 in their first home match of the new season.

Defeat means Morecambe have lost their opening three games – and are yet to score a goal – but Adams feels improvements are being made.

He said: “We were much improved on Saturday and had more final third entries but I still feel we can do a lot better.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“We created some good opportunities and made Gillingham work hard, but we haven’t been able to get the final touch in front of goal.

“We need to do more to work the opposition goalkeepers more and get our efforts on target.

“We certainly had some good opportunities. I’m not saying Gillingham had loads of opportunities either but, as a team, all round we were much better today.

“I think, when they got the goal, they got a lift from it because they got themselves ahead in the game.

“It would have been likewise if we had got ourselves ahead in the game because it was a tight affair.

“I didn’t think they were causing us too many problems. (Oli) Hawkins does come on and uses his aerial threat but I thought we dealt well with their threats today.

“We are seeing glimpses of the team coming together but there are things we need to get better at in and out of possession.

“We need to be more positive with our passing and that will come.

“We have played against three teams so far, who all want to get promoted out of their leagues, and we have competed with all three sides but we need a break to go for us.”

After three games in the opening seven days, Morecambe now have a free midweek.

“It is and it isn’t,” Adams said when asked if that was a good thing.

“You want to play week in week out but it obviously gives us that opportunity (for training ground work).

“We have played three tough games so far this season and we’ve got another tough one away from home against Doncaster next week.”