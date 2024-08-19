Morecambe players need a break to go their way

By Derek Quinn
Published 19th Aug 2024, 08:43 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 08:46 BST
Derek Adams was left frustrated as his Morecambe players fell to a second successive 1-0 defeat of the season in League Two.

George Lapslie scored the only goal as Gillingham departed the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with three points last weekend, following on from the Shrimps’ defeat at Walsall on day one.

Morecambe failed to score for the third game running, including their Carabao Cup exit at Huddersfield Town, but looked a more threatening side than in their opening day loss against the Saddlers.

Former Shrimps loan keeper Jake Turner kept out efforts from Ben Tollitt and Jamie Stott before Gwion Edwards sent another attempt narrowly wide of the target.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-StuttardMorecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Adams said: “It was a much better attacking performance from us than last week at Walsall, especially in the final third, and we are all disappointed not to have got anything from the game.

“We had players that were willing to get beyond, shoot and get the ball in the penalty area and, over the 90 minutes, it was much improved.

“We definitely gave Gillingham a problem today but we can still do better.

“We are improving but just need to be a bit more positive with our passing and just need that killer touch in front of goal.

“To lose the game today in the manner we’ve lost is hard to take. It might have been that a point was fair.

“We just need a break to go with us, we’re not getting any small breaks at this moment in time.”

