Morecambe crashed out of the Carabao Cup with a heavy defeat against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday evening.

First-half goals from Jaheim Headley, Callum Marshall and Danny Ward gave the home side an all-too-comfortable win against a Morecambe team still looking to find its feet.

Derek Adams made eight changes to the Shrimps side that lost at Walsall, but there was no time to settle before the Terriers took the lead with just 30 seconds on the clock.

Lasse Sorensen attacked down the right and brushed past Adam Lewis before crossing to the far post for Headley to score from close range.

Jordan Slew shot off target for Morecambe Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The pressure continued with Michael Helik heading just over and Ward missing the target after running onto a long ball over the top.

It came as no surprise when Huddersfield doubled their advantage on 37 minutes.

The Shrimps gave away the ball cheaply from their own free-kick and, after a swift counter-attack, Sorensen again provided the assist with a low cross which Marshall finished smartly.

The home fans were cheering again two minutes before the break when Marshall took the ball down the right and teed up Ward.

He produced a neat finish past Harry Burgoyne with a shot on the turn that went through Max Taylor’s legs.

Morecambe looked more solid at the start of the second period and created the first chance of note when Jordan Slew broke into the box, but drilled an effort horribly over.

From there, it was Huddersfield who looked the more threatening again with Josh Koroma in the thick of the action.

The substitute was brought down by Kayden Harrack on the edge of the area on 76 minutes.

That saw the Shrimps defender given a second yellow card and, from there, the 10 men were forced to defend in numbers.

Koroma flashed two efforts over and hit a post from Herbie Kane’s through ball before forcing Burgoyne into a fine save, four minutes into added time.

Huddersfield Town: Maxwell, Sorensen (Hogg 60), Pearson, Helik (Turton 46), Spencer, Headley, Kane, Kasumu, Iorpenda (Wiles 60), Marshall (Harratt 70), Ward (Koroma 70). Subs not used: Nicholls, Healey, Miller, Evans.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Millen, Taylor, Stott (Tutonda 72), Lewis, Songo’o (Jones 59), Harrack, White (Hendrie 79), Tollitt (Macadam 59), Slew, Angol (Edwards 59). Subs not used: Moore, Hope.

Referee: Simon Mather.