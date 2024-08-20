Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has made an 18th summer signing with the loan arrival of Liverpool defender Rhys Williams.

The 23-year-old has joined the Shrimps until January, reuniting with former Anfield team-mate Adam Lewis after his summer arrival at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.

Adams had previously outlined how his budget had been used up in putting together a new squad over the summer.

However, an injury to George Ray has left Morecambe in need of central defensive reinforcements as they look for a first point of the season at Doncaster Rovers this weekend.

Rhys Williams has joined Morecambe on loan from Liverpool Picture: Morecambe FC

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Williams spoke of his excitement at the challenge ahead.

“I’m delighted the manager has given me a chance to come and play football here and that’s the main thing,” he said.

“I want him to be able to trust me, I want to come in and impress the fans so hopefully we have a successful season.

“After speaking to the manager, I always wanted to go and play for him.

“I spoke to a few of the boys and they were all really complimentary about the club, the staff and fans, so there was only one place I wanted to go.

“I’m ready to go, the boys seem ready. I know it’s early on but, for me, things will change.

“I can see a good group, a group which works for each other, and that’s the main thing – as long as you’ve got the spirit, you’ll always get through tough times.

“I’m composed on the ball, I like to chip in with a few goals; Adam has put a few on my head over the years, so hopefully I can get a few of them, and I’m a commanding presence at the back.”

A six-time international with England at various youth levels, Williams joined Liverpool’s academy at U10 level before moving through the ranks and signing professional terms in 2019.

An FA Youth Cup winner, Williams has made 19 appearances for Liverpool’s first team in addition to previous loan spells with Kidderminster Harriers, Blackpool, Swansea City, Aberdeen and Port Vale.