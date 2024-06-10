Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derek Adams remains unfazed about pitting his wits against clubs with bigger budgets in League Two when next season kicks off.

His in tray contains plenty to address, from organising pre-season friendlies to ensuring his playing budget can be used sufficiently to boost the Shrimps’ thin squad.

It comes against the backdrop of the owner, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham, looking to sell the club.

Derek Adams was unveiled as the new manager of Morecambe last week Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

That offers the prospect of Adams working with one budget now and perhaps having a different one when the season begins in August.

Adams said: “That might be the case. You would always hope so because, over my managerial career, I haven’t spent money on transfer fees.

“I’m not saying I’m going to spend any money on transfer fees now. I’ve spent £100,000 over 16 years so I think, monetary-wise, we’re going to be where we are at this moment in time – that could change.

“That (low budget) doesn’t scare me, we had the lowest budget in League Two when we got promoted so I think that it’s how you spend your money, how you recruit.

“You can spend money, you can waste money on certain players and not get it right.”

Whittingham and Adams have been in contact, with the manager reiterating that the owner is looking to sell up almost two years after the club was prepared for sale.

The owner had told the Shrimps Trust fan group it was highly doubtful Bond Group would still be in charge beyond the next six months.

He subsequently told TalkSPORT last Wednesday of his ambition that terms on a sale, and a subsequent announcement, could be made within a fortnight.

While acknowledging a sale is crucial, Adams maintains the club can still cope for now.

“It’s important but this football club can still run on the budget that it’s been given by the owner at this moment in time,” he said.

“There’s not a huge problem in that. The owner has stated to the board that he’ll finance the club until a new owner is found.