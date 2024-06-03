Morecambe confirm Derek Adams' return as manager
and live on Freeview channel 276
Adams has agreed a rolling contract with the Shrimps, whom he led to promotion in 2020/21 before returning for a second stint to secure survival in League One the following season.
Following relegation on the final day of the 2022/23 campaign, Adams had them well placed in the early stages of this season before returning to Ross County in the autumn.
He was replaced by Ged Brannan, who left the Shrimps at the end of the season for a coaching role with his former club, Accrington Stanley.
Adams returns to a club facing all manner of difficulties, having been operating under an embargo, with a skeleton playing staff and with the owner still reportedly trying to sell up.
Morecambe director James Wakefield said: “While we continue to face challenges, the situation at Morecambe has evolved sufficiently to enable us to hire into key roles and get on with the core business of being a football club.
“That means moving decisively to appoint a first-team manager and we can think of no one better suited to that task than Derek.
“Having always maintained a strong relationship with him, we know he is capable of quickly building competitive teams and that is exactly what is required.
“We’re excited to see what he can achieve and are looking forward to working with him again.”
Adams added: “I’m looking forward to it! Morecambe FC is a club I know well from my previous two spells at the football club, and I am looking forward to getting started.
“There is a lot of work to be done over the transfer window to get ready for the start of the new season, and I know the board of directors were looking for a manager who knows the football club and how it works.
“I’m delighted to come back and try and help the football club move forward again.
“This will come not only through myself, my staff and the players, but the supporters of the football club as well who have been through a really difficult period.”