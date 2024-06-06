Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derek Adams is ready to meet the challenge head on after embarking upon his third stint as Morecambe manager.

Adams’ return was confirmed on Monday, having had four months away from football after leaving Ross County.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek Adams is back in charge at Morecambe Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Outsiders might be forgiven for thinking then, on paper, the Morecambe managerial position isn’t the most attractive role but Adams is ready for the task in hand.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it. We’ve got a challenge in place but that’s what I’m in management for – to come to football clubs and embrace the challenge.

“This is a fantastic football club. I’ve been here before; I know what the people are about, the staff, the supporters and obviously we need to get some players in very quickly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In life, strange things happen and your path takes you on this journey. Fortunately for me, I’ve been asked to come back here, I’ve accepted that opportunity and I’m very grateful to the board of directors for doing that.

“I know how the inner sanctuary of the football club works, I know a lot of the staff and there’s really a blank canvas so to speak.

“We’ve got four players signed for next season and we quite quickly got a budget in place that will enable me over the coming weeks to sign some players.”

After a first spell in charge from November 2019 to June 2021, culminating in promotion, Adams returned to Morecambe in February 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Relegation from League One was avoided at the end of that season but there was to be no reprieve 12 months later.

After a summer which brought a squad overhaul, the Shrimps were well positioned when Ross County tempted Adams north of the border last November.

Asked if he regretted that move: “I think you always do, there were reasons for that.

“At that moment in time, I felt that reason was correct. Over that period of time, the football club has been in transition and it still is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Over the coming months, we’re hopeful that changes and gets us in a better place.

“I knew of circumstances that were going to happen – and did happen – over the last seven months, so I was fully aware that this was going to be the case.

“We’re in a situation where the owner is trying to sell the club, there’s a number of interested parties and we’re only looking to really get moving forward and make things better.”

Sarbjot Johal was linked with a takeover for a long time, while it was also claimed a US-based party – with whom Adams was associated – also had an interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if that was the situation, he responded: “It doesn’t remain the case, it was the case.

“There was an interested party from America that wanted to buy the club and take it forward.