Derek Adams ready for the challenge ahead at Morecambe
Adams’ return was confirmed on Monday, having had four months away from football after leaving Ross County.
It’s only seven months since Adams’ second spell with the Shrimps came to an end, in which time the club has had points deducted, operated under an embargo, paid April’s wages late and has a skeleton playing staff.
That’s amid the backdrop of an owner who claims there are four interested parties in buying the club, which has been up for sale since September 2022.
Outsiders might be forgiven for thinking then, on paper, the Morecambe managerial position isn’t the most attractive role but Adams is ready for the task in hand.
He said: “I’m looking forward to it. We’ve got a challenge in place but that’s what I’m in management for – to come to football clubs and embrace the challenge.
“This is a fantastic football club. I’ve been here before; I know what the people are about, the staff, the supporters and obviously we need to get some players in very quickly.
“In life, strange things happen and your path takes you on this journey. Fortunately for me, I’ve been asked to come back here, I’ve accepted that opportunity and I’m very grateful to the board of directors for doing that.
“I know how the inner sanctuary of the football club works, I know a lot of the staff and there’s really a blank canvas so to speak.
“We’ve got four players signed for next season and we quite quickly got a budget in place that will enable me over the coming weeks to sign some players.”
After a first spell in charge from November 2019 to June 2021, culminating in promotion, Adams returned to Morecambe in February 2022.
Relegation from League One was avoided at the end of that season but there was to be no reprieve 12 months later.
After a summer which brought a squad overhaul, the Shrimps were well positioned when Ross County tempted Adams north of the border last November.
Asked if he regretted that move: “I think you always do, there were reasons for that.
“At that moment in time, I felt that reason was correct. Over that period of time, the football club has been in transition and it still is.
“Over the coming months, we’re hopeful that changes and gets us in a better place.
“I knew of circumstances that were going to happen – and did happen – over the last seven months, so I was fully aware that this was going to be the case.
“We’re in a situation where the owner is trying to sell the club, there’s a number of interested parties and we’re only looking to really get moving forward and make things better.”
Sarbjot Johal was linked with a takeover for a long time, while it was also claimed a US-based party – with whom Adams was associated – also had an interest.
Asked if that was the situation, he responded: “It doesn’t remain the case, it was the case.
“There was an interested party from America that wanted to buy the club and take it forward.
“That didn’t happen and that isn’t the case anymore.”