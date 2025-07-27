Morecambe owner blames 'negative press statements' amid prolonged sale process
Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham made the allegation on Sunday, breaking his silence nine days after promising fans a further announcement ‘today’ regarding an apparent buyout with a consortium led by Jonny Cato.
Whittingham’s latest statement comes 24 hours before he has to meet a National League deadline amid their concerns over the club’s ‘compliance with National League rules’.
Morecambe, who are already under a National League embargo, looked set to be taken over by Panjab Warriors last month after they received EFL clearance.
Whittingham issued two separate statements regarding a sale completion with Panjab Warriors earlier this month, only to turn around and say a new buyer had come forward.
That, in turn, led to the threat of legal action from Panjab Warriors, all while club staff and players awaited the remaining two-thirds of June’s wages, the board of directors resigned, a long-term sponsor walked away, a bill was due to HMRC, Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge criticised Whittingham, school events booked at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium were cancelled, the threat of High Court action from minority shareholders emerged and fans feared as to whether they will have a club to support when the new season starts a week on Saturday.
Nevertheless, despite owning a club which has now paid wages late three times in a little more than two years, operated under embargoes and had a points deduction inflicted, Whittingham has now hit out at the media.
He said: “Bond Group Investments has continued to work with the Consortium led by Jonny Cato in their efforts to acquire the majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club.
“Whilst talks are ongoing, it is clear that continual negative press statements impacting on the club, have given them cause for concern and pause.
“Alongside this, Bond Group had agreed to an offer, made by a Sikh representative of, and on behalf of, the Panjab Warriors, and are ready to sell on that basis.
“Despite numerous attempts over the past week to contact Panjab Warriors regarding their offer, and our willingness to complete, we have not heard from them.
“We now urge the Panjab Warriors to make contact in an effort to complete on the sale.”