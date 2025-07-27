Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham

Morecambe’s owner claims ‘continual negative press statements’ have affected a proposed sale of the club.

Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham made the allegation on Sunday, breaking his silence nine days after promising fans a further announcement ‘today’ regarding an apparent buyout with a consortium led by Jonny Cato.

Whittingham issued two separate statements regarding a sale completion with Panjab Warriors earlier this month, only to turn around and say a new buyer had come forward.

He said: “Bond Group Investments has continued to work with the Consortium led by Jonny Cato in their efforts to acquire the majority shareholding in Morecambe Football Club.

“Whilst talks are ongoing, it is clear that continual negative press statements impacting on the club, have given them cause for concern and pause.

“Alongside this, Bond Group had agreed to an offer, made by a Sikh representative of, and on behalf of, the Panjab Warriors, and are ready to sell on that basis.

“Despite numerous attempts over the past week to contact Panjab Warriors regarding their offer, and our willingness to complete, we have not heard from them.

“We now urge the Panjab Warriors to make contact in an effort to complete on the sale.”