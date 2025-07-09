Morecambe's owner made a new sale claim on Wednesday

Morecambe FC’s owner claims an agreement regarding the sale of the club is set to be signed on Wednesday night.

Bond Group Investments’ Jason Whittingham issued a statement earlier this evening, declaring an interested party had reportedly come forward to complete a takeover.

That was despite Panjab Warriors having received EFL clearance more than a month ago to complete their prolonged acquisition.

It also comes on the back of club staff awaiting the remainder of June’s wages, a situation which has led to Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge calling on Whittingham to sell up.

Claiming further announcements will come on Thursday, Whittingham said: “Bond Group are pleased to announce that agreements will be signed this evening in relation to the sale of Morecambe FC.

“A last-minute bid came through from a UK buyer after learning about the club’s situation.

“That buyer has worked over the last 24 hours to turn around a payment to his solicitors for wages to be paid and agreed contracts pending approval of the sale by the National League.

“He has already started preparing documentation for National League to give their approval for the sale and confirmed his financial support for the club this coming season, provided his takeover is approved.

“This buyer will make their own statement shortly to introduce themselves and set out their plans for the club over the coming seasons.”

Bond Group have owned the Shrimps since 2018 but prepared the club for sale on September 2, 2022 – the small matter of 1,041 days ago.