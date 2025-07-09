Gwion Edwards scored Morecambe's winning goal on Tuesday Picture: Morecambe FC

Gwion Edwards’ stoppage-time goal gave Morecambe victory in their opening pre-season match at Longridge Town on Tuesday.

The winger scored with virtually the last kick of the match at the Mike Riding Ground, where all three goals came in the second half.

Harvey Macadam’s 49th-minute strike had put the Shrimps in front before Longridge substitute Leighton Hewitt levelled on 72 minutes.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams fielded a squad of 13 for the match, keeping the same starting XI until Oscar Wright and Alfie Scales both came on inside the final five minutes of normal time.

Supported by a sizeable number of travelling fans, the Shrimps began promisingly against their NWCFL Premier Division hosts.

Ben Tollitt cut in from the right-hand side and saw his shot pushed behind by Olly Bellizia.

Edwards fired over from Yann Songo’o’s cutback moments later with Tom White looking bright in midfield and Nathan Snowball always keen to get forward from left-back.

Longridge, for their part, showed some nice one and two-touch passing before the game took a turn for the scrappy.

Jack Anderton fired into the side netting for Longridge, who saw Tollitt and Billy Whaite send efforts over the home goal as the first half ended scoreless.

Nevertheless, Morecambe broke the deadlock four minutes after half-time as Macadam collected Snowball’s pass over the top before firing past Bellizia.

Two minutes later, Tollitt headed a goal-kick across to Whaite who, having got the better of Anderton, saw his effort blocked by the keeper.

Tollitt saw a shot kept out by Bellizia before the hosts got back on terms, Hewitt meeting Ryan McLean’s cross at the far post and firing the ball past Harry Burgoyne.

Macadam sent a free-kick well over and Edwards half-volleyed wide but the latter made no mistake when found by Wright late on, giving Morecambe victory.

Longridge Town (first half): Bellizia, Marshall (Hewitt 30), Trafford, McLean, Anderton, High, Greaves, Smith, Martland, Van Wyk, Atkinson.

Longridge Town (second half): Bellizia, Coar, Trialist, Bridges, Cunningham, Fletcher, Richmond, High, Trialist, Hewitt, Atkinson.

Morecambe: Burgoyne (Scales 89), Hendrie, Songo’o, Stott, Snowball, White, Lewis, Tollitt, Macadam, Edwards, Whaite (Wright 85).

Referee: Joe Collier.

Attendance: 403.