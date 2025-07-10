Community rallies round after Morecambe FC cancel primary school leavers' events

The community has rallied round after several primary schools in Lancaster and Morecambe had their school leavers’ parties cancelled at short notice by Morecambe FC.

Schools have thanked generous people in the community for their support after being told that Morecambe FC had cancelled their bookings for Year 6 school leavers’ parties due to the ongoing ownership issues at the club.

West End Primary in Morecambe, Mossgate in Heysham and Skerton St Luke’s in Lancaster have all been affected.

The help came after Shrimps bosses told the schools this week that their booked events, to be held at the Mazuma Stadium, were being cancelled.

Mazuma Stadium, home of Morecambe Football Club.

David and Carla Brayshaw at Morecambe firm Aqua Engineering came to the rescue for West End Primary, offering them a new venue.

A post on West End Primary School’s Facebook page said: “All we can say is WOW! The community has overwhelmed us with offers to save our Y6 leavers party. You are amazing people with the biggest hearts.”

Greenlands Farm will be providing laser tag during the day, with the children taken there by Travellers Choice.

Kirby Lonsdale coaches will later transport the youngsters to Ocean Edge caravan park, where Aqua Engineering have arranged a room and DJ.

The Sultan Experience will provide food and there will also be an array of treats for the children from other donors.

“We cannot thank everyone enough,” the school added. “The show will go on and it will be fabulous. Thank you to all the parents who have offered alternatives and help.

"West End has an amazing community!”

Employees at Morecambe FC have not been paid for almost two weeks amid continued confusion over the future of the club’s ownership.

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge has written to club owner Jason Whittingham of Bond Group Investments, asking when staff will be paid and when the costs will be refunded to affected schools.

She added: “A plea for you to communicate directly with the people affected at the club who, on the information I have, are feeling confused and ignored. They have poured their heart and soul into our club and deserve better.”