Morecambe are set to kick off their first campaign back in non-league with a trip to Boston United.

The 2025/26 National League fixture list was published on Wednesday, with the Shrimps having returned to the fifth tier following last season’s relegation.

They travel to the Jakemans Community Stadium on Saturday, August 9, followed by a first home game of the season against Brackley Town seven days later.

September sees Morecambe clock up on the miles on the road with trips to Boreham Wood and Truro City, as well as Solihull Moors.

Boxing Day brings a home game with Rochdale, who will be the Shrimps’ hosts on Good Friday.

Carlisle United, who came down from League Two with Morecambe, host them on December 30 before the return match at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Easter Monday.

The season ends on April 25, when the Shrimps travel to Forest Green Rovers.

In all, 25 of the scheduled 46 matches are due to be played before the turn of the year.

However, fixtures are subject to change as broadcaster DAZN is expected to announce a first round of live games within the next week.

The fixture list is as follows:

August

9 Boston United (a)

16 Brackley Town (h)

19 Scunthorpe United (a)

23 Altrincham (h)

25 Aldershot Town (a)

30 Woking (h)

September

2 Forest Green Rovers (h)

6 Boreham Wood (a)

13 Solihull Moors (a)

20 Wealdstone (h)

24 FC Halifax Town (h)

27 Truro City (a)

30 Gateshead (h)

October

4 Tamworth (a)

18 Southend United (h)

25 Eastleigh (a)

November

4 Hartlepool United (a)

8 Sutton United (h)

15 York City (a)

22 Yeovil Town (h)

29 Braintree Town (a)

December

6 Boston United (h)

20 Brackley Town (a)

26 Rochdale (h)

30 Carlisle United (a)

January

3 Altrincham (a)

17 Scunthorpe United (h)

21 FC Halifax Town (a)

24 Solihull Moors (h)

31 Wealdstone (a)

February

7 Truro City (h)

10 Tamworth (h)

14 Southend United (a)

21 Eastleigh (h)

25 Gateshead (a)

28 York City (h)

March

7 Sutton United (a)

14 Braintree Town (h)

21 Yeovil Town (a)

25 Hartlepool United (h)

28 Aldershot Town (h)

April

3 Rochdale (a)

6 Carlisle United (h)

11 Woking (a)

18 Boreham Wood (h)

25 Forest Green Rovers (a)