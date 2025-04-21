Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Morecambe’s Football League journey ended after 18 years with defeat to Salford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium on Easter Monday.

In a game Morecambe had to win, goals from Ossama Ashley, Cole Stockton and Kelly N’Mai gave the visitors victory.

The Shrimps replied through Yann Songo’o early in the second half, with what proved to be a consolation effort.

With 11 players ruled out through injury, boss Derek Adams stuck with the same side that lost at Bromley on Good Friday.

Yann Songo'o scores Morecambe's consolation goal against Salford City Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

They got off to the worst possible start when Ashley drilled the Ammies ahead after just three minutes, with a low shot from 12 yards that beat Harry Burgoyne after the Shrimps failed to deal with a cross into the box.

The keeper then made a string of fine saves to deny Ben Woodburn and Luke Garbutt but, with time running out in the first period, the Shrimps were then undone by a swift counter-attack.

A long ball found Woodburn, who teed up Stockton for a typically cool finish.

Morecambe started the second half looking much the sharper.

Salford substitute Rosaire Longelo almost diverted a cross into his own goal before Morecambe pulled one back on 52 minutes.

Max Taylor’s long throw caused the Salford defence problems and Songo’o produced a fine finish to fire a low shot past Matthew Young from just inside the box.

Morecambe looked to find their way back into the game but it was Salford who scored next.

N’Mai was left free in the six-yard box to divert Hakeeb Adelakun’s cross past Burgoyne, after another excellent counter-attack from the visitors.

It was a goal that sealed the Shrimps’ fate on another disappointing afternoon as any hopes they had of surviving were dashed.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, Taylor, Stott, Songo’o, A Lewis, White, Jones, P Lewis (Hope 76), Dallas (Slew 66), Angol (Whaite 83), Tollitt (Fairclough 83). Subs not used: Schofield, Cooke, Snowball.

Salford City: Young, Mnoga (Longelo 45), Berkoe, Ashley (Watson 90), Garbutt, Austerfield, Fornah, N’Mai, Woodburn (Lund 89), Adelakun (Edwards 89), Stockton (Taylor 90). Subs not used:Jones, Watson,Taylor, Warrington.

Referee: Ben Speedie.

Attendance: 3,027.