​Bromley 1, Morecambe 0: Writing is on wall for relegation-threatened Shrimps after latest defeat

​​​Morecambe suffered their 10th successive away defeat as they moved a step closer to being relegated from the Football League.

​Michael Cheek's 22nd goal of the campaign from the penalty spot early in the second half was enough to give the home side the three points as the Shrimps, who ended the game with 10 men after David Tutonda's second half sending off, moved seven points from safety with just three games remaining.

The Shrimps were on the back foot in the early stages with Deji Elerewe almost getting on the end of Cheek's header across goal before the latter wasted a great early chance as he curled an effort wide from the edge of the box.

The Shrimps were then left indebted to keeper Harry Burgoyne for keeping them in the game with three excellent first-half saves.

His first came with an excellent save low to his left to tip away a Kamarl Grant effort and from the resulting corner he produced a stunning reflex block from Omar Sowunmi's close range header.

The Shrimps his back with Paul Lewis heading a Ben Tollitt cross straight at Grant Smith before Burgoyne was called on again to save smartly from Danny Imray.

The Shrimps' best chance of the half fell for Lee Angol who skewed an effort wide after some neat approach play.

The Shrimps looked sharp after the break with Andy Dallas firing a shot weakly at Smith before the home side were gifted the lead on 48 minutes as Tutonda brought down Imray and Cheek made no mistake from the spot.

The Shrimps responded sharply but Dallas became the latest Morecambe striker to fluff his lines when he was played in on goal by Angol but produced a woeful first touch which gave Smith the chance to produce the save.

Morecambe went closer a few moments later when Max Taylor headed an Adam Lewis corner goalwards only for Jude Arthurs to clear off the line.

Callum Jones then tested Smith from distance but as the Shrimps looked dangerous Tutonda lost his head and Morecambe lost a player as he received a second yellow card for dissent and with a player less the Shrimps could find no way back into the game as they suffered their 15th 1-0 defeat of a miserable campaign.

Bromley: Smith, Elerewe, Charles, Sowunmi, Cheek, Grant, Arthurs, Congreve (Ilunga 62), Imray (McKirdy 82), Odutayo, Thompson (Whitely 62). Subs not used: Long, Kabamba, Mayor, Kacurri.

Booked: Sowunmi, Charles.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, A Lewis, White, Taylor, Stott (Tutonda 42), Angol (Dackers 79), Dallas (Hope 65), P Lewis, Tollitt, Songo'o, Jones (Slew 78). Subs not used: Schofield, Dobson, Fairclough.

Booked: Tutonda, Songo'o, P Lewis.

Sent off: Tutonda.

Attendance: 2,382.