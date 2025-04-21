Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe director James Wakefield says the club has planned for a variety of scenarios as it looks ahead to next season – and expressed his desire to see a new owner in place as soon as possible.

Speaking on the latest Shrimps Trust podcast, Wakefield said several plans had been made to cover on and off the field options as the club closes in on life back in the National League after 18 years in the EFL.

Good Friday’s defeat at Bromley left Derek Adams’ players eight points from safety in League Two with only three matches remaining, starting against Salford City on Easter Monday.

It comes while the club remains up for sale, a process due to reach the 1,000-day mark at the end of May after it was put on the market by Bond Group Investments in September 2022 – while the Shrimps were still a League One outfit.

Morecambe co-chairmen Graham Howse and Rod Taylor, manager Derek Adams and director James Wakefield have all been waiting for a takeover to happen Picture: Michael Williamson

Wakefield said: “We have got plans for every eventuality but it does all hinge on a change of ownership because, without a change of ownership, we are in Groundhog Day.

“I would love us to be in League Two and have a run at getting in League One again, but under different ownership.

“As a fan or a director, this club’s great, this club’s fun, this club’s enjoyable and is something everyone can get excited about again on a Saturday, whether it’s playing Eastleigh or Ipswich.

“I don’t think a change of league is necessarily the end but a continuation under the same ownership is worse.

“I would rather be in the National League with a new owner than be in the Championship with this interminable Groundhog Day nonsense going on.”

Panjab Warriors’ proposed takeover still hasn’t gone through, though Wakefield says there could be development on that front.

He added: “We do seem to be closer to having the takeover confirmed than we have been for a long time – which is gutting to be saying it now and not a year ago, when we could have been coming into this season in League Two, with a budget that didn’t mean we started the year with one player.”