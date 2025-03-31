Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Representatives of the group seeking to purchase Morecambe claim they feel close to satisfying the EFL’s takeover requirements after meeting the organisation last week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Panjab Warriors have been looking to acquire the Shrimps from Bond Group Investments for a number of months.

Bond Group said the club was up for sale in September 2022 but, with the 1,000-day anniversary of that announcement arriving at the end of May, no deal has been concluded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is a situation which has infuriated Morecambe fans amid the club’s position in the League Two relegation places with only seven games left of the season.

Morecambe FC has been up for sale since September 2022 Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

It has even led to one fan organisation, the 1920 Union, calling on supporters to embark on a ‘not a penny more’ strategy from next season if the position stays the same.

Last Friday saw the Shrimps Trust fans group issue a statement in which it said the organisation’s chair, Tarnia Elsworth, had spoken to Panjab Warriors’ Kuljeet Singh Momi and Ropinder Singh.

It read: “Panjab Warriors say that they met with the EFL yesterday, which was a positive meeting, and Panjab Warriors feel that they are close to satisfying the EFL requirements. They expect to have more to update us with next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Panjab Warriors are keen that this matter concludes soon and state the reason for contact at this stage is to reassure that they are committed to purchasing Morecambe FC, and that will remain the position regardless of league status.”

We contacted the EFL on Monday morning and while it's understood a meeting did take place, the proposed buyout process remains ongoing