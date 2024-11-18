Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morecambe fans’ weekend protest was ‘just the start’ as frustration grows with the club’s owner, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporters marched to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium before last Saturday’s match against Port Vale, followed by the release of black balloons as the players walked onto the pitch.

This was followed by fans turning their back on the game for two minutes as the clock hit 26 minutes; the same number of months that the club has been for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shrimps Trust chair Tarnia Elsworth said: “The protest showed how important the club’s future is to the fans and the people of our town.

Morecambe fans protested against the club's owner last weekend Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“This isn’t just about a team playing on a Saturday, this is about one man mishandling a community asset.

“Bond Group need to sell the club quickly. If the current interested buyers cannot provide the paperwork needed to the EFL, they need to move aside so the club can be sold to someone who can.

“Fan efforts will increase, this protest is just the start. Our thanks too, to the 1920 Union, for their organisation and turnout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pressure will continue until the club is sold to an appropriate new owner.”

The protest came 24 hours after Whittingham told Granada Reports that terms had been agreed on a sale of the club.

However, the Trust maintained that has been the case for a while.

It added: “This risks creating a false narrative of material progress in the sale made by Whittingham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is already public knowledge that Whittingham has been at an advanced stage with an interested buyer for many months now. Club statements have also been published alluding to this fact.

“The issue has been, and continues to be, the ability of the prospective buyer to pass the EFL checks for would-be football club owners.

“The prospective buyers have known for several months now what is needed to pass these checks, yet still appear unable to provide adequate information to do so.

“We urge Whittingham/Bond Group and this interested party to either complete these checks with urgency, or move on to other interested parties – of which we know there is at least one, following contact with the Trust in June 2024.

“The Trust would like to place on record that it appreciates the EFL’s diligence in reviewing and checking interested buyers.”