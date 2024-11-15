Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jason Whittingham has claimed that terms have been agreed on a sale of Morecambe as supporters prepare to protest against his ownership.

Saturday’s game against Port Vale sees a protest arranged for inside and outside the Mazuma Mobile Stadium by fans angry at Whittingham’s failure to sell the club after 26 months.

Whittingham has apparently told Granada Reports that terms were agreed with a potential buyer after talks began in July, while that would-be buyer wishes to remain anonymous while a deal is completed with the EFL.

That comes a week on from telling the Shrimps Trust fans group that ‘work to progress is ongoing’ in terms of a sale.

Lizzi Collinge will be at the Morecambe fans' protest Picture: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

In response to Whittingham’s claim, the Trust posted on X: “Terms were agreed months ago in July, so we do not view Jason’s attempted stalling as a significant development.

“We believe nothing until confirmed by the EFL.”

Saturday’s protest will also see Morecambe and Lunesdale MP Lizzi Collinge in attendance.

Collinge, who was elected in July’s General Election, is a member of the Football Supporters’ Association’s All-Party Parliamentary Group for Football Supporters.

She has pushed for football to have a new independent regulator and has been praised by Shrimps Trust chair, Tarnia Elsworth.

“She is doing her utmost to make sure it’s at the top of their agenda,” she said of the MP.

“I think it’s something like 46 million football fans in this country and, if they can get this through, it might be too late for the Shrimps but she’s really keen on this and is backing our attempts to get this done.

“She wants to be involved. Ever since I took the chair in September, I’ve spoken to Lizzi once a week.

“We have the same view that a football club isn’t a private company, it’s a community asset, and for a community like Morecambe, our club getting relegated is going to have disastrous consequences if it happens.

“It’s getting that message across. It’s not just 11 men kicking a ball on a field, our club is a community asset and, if it fails, it has serious consequences.

“If we can get that message across, we might have more people coming on board with us.”