The man named as Morecambe’s would-be buyer has issued a statement in response to links with Sarbjot Johal.

Kuljeet Singh Momi was identified earlier this week by journalist Martin Calladine as the man trying to purchase the club from its current owner, Bond Group’s Jason Whittingham.

He wrote that Singh Momi was ‘a former business associate’ of Johal, who was repeatedly linked with a Morecambe takeover in early 2023.

It was also alleged that the pair had been co-owners or co-directors of eight companies in the last two years.

Morecambe were formally prepared for sale in October 2022 Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

In response, the Shrimps Trust and 1920 Union fan groups had expressed concern at the links to Johal and questioned whether Singh Momi would pass the relevant EFL regulations to complete a buyout.

Singh Momi has sought to try and make the situation clearer with a statement issued on Saturday evening.

He said: “Approximately three years ago, I was introduced to Mr Johal as an emerging entrepreneur through a mutual contact.

“Following discussions about his proposed business ventures, my associates and I decided to support his initiatives by providing the requested funds to help launch these projects.

“Over a period exceeding 18 months, we observed Mr Johal repeatedly forming new companies, ostensibly to address concerns raised by myself and my associates.

“However, he consistently failed to provide substantive evidence or documentation regarding the operations of these businesses or the financial investments we had made. This lack of transparency led us to halt any further funding.

“After months without communication, my associates and I arranged a formal meeting with Mr Johal. During this meeting, it became unequivocally clear that our business relationship could not continue.

“Consequently, I instructed my accountants to investigate any links between myself and Mr Johal and to formally disassociate my name from him and his activities.

“Despite completing this process by early July 2024, we later discovered that Mr Johal continued to register new companies at Companies House using my name without my knowledge or consent.

“This was brought to our attention in early August 2024, prompting the immediate and final termination of all ties with Mr Johal.

“I categorically state that I have no current business associations with Mr Johal. Any past affiliations were terminated as of August 2024.

“Any assertions or implications to the contrary are unfounded and misleading.

“This statement serves as my formal declaration that I have no association with Mr Sarbjot Johal or any of his businesses.”

In terms of financial involvement in the Shrimps, Singh Momi said that interest-free contributions have been made to the club’s working capital since October 2023 with an effort to acquire the club starting in July of this year.

He added: “In addition to these loans, we have purchased equity in the company in an effort to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to this unique football club and the community it serves.

“We have committed to provide essential funds in the form of equity to assist the manager, Derek Adams, to strengthen the playing squad in the upcoming January transfer window.

“Again, our commitment is to help the club climb the League Two table and maintain its coveted EFL status.”

Whittingham’s inability to complete a sale of the club in the last 27 months has led to conflict with players and managers past and present, supporters and the board of directors.

As part of Singh Momi’s proposed takeover, a plan is in place to add new board members.

He explained: “The current BoD has worked tirelessly to ensure the equilibrium and, crucially, the survival of this proud club and its precious history.

“Considering all this and hearing the concerns of Shrimps supporters, the current owners, Bond Group Investments, have agreed to submit proposals for an additional two directors to join the BoD of MFC to represent our investment.

“The genuine hope is that this will strengthen the BoD and help to unite all parties with the best interests of the club as the driving force.”

As part of its response earlier this week, the 1920 Union had also called on Singh Momi to engage with itself or the Shrimps Trust to explain his intentions or vision for the club.

That formed the final part of his statement, outlined ‘Our Vision For The Future’.

He said: “As we move forward with the proposed acquisition of Morecambe Football Club, we are committed to ensuring that the club thrives both on and off the field.

“Our vision reflects our deep respect for the club’s history, its supporters and its integral role within the local community.

“We aim to work closely with the Morecambe FC community to improve the club’s facilities, creating a welcoming and enjoyable matchday experience for all supporters.

“Recognising the challenges faced in recent years, we will implement a robust financial investment plan to stabilise the club and lay the groundwork for long-term success.

“Our priority is to restore a sense of security and confidence to Morecambe FC, ensuring a sustainable future for players, staff and fans alike.

“Our goal is to develop and oversee a strategic plan that secures the club’s position at the heart of the local community.

“By prioritising football and fostering a deeper connection between the club and its supporters, we aim to create a legacy that will inspire future generations of Morecambe fans.

“We are passionate about building a brighter future for Morecambe Football Club, rooted in collaboration, stability and a shared love for the game.

“Together, we can take Morecambe FC to new heights while preserving its unique identity and values.”

In response, the Shrimps issued a brief statement to thank Singh Momi for the funding to do business in the January window.

It said: “Morecambe Football Club recognises the financial support from Kuljeet and his associates and, in particular, we appreciate the availability of funds for Derek Adams to strengthen the playing squad in the upcoming transfer window and enable the opportunity to plan that window with confidence.”