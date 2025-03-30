Morecambe 1, Swindon Town 0: ​Shrimps keep survival hopes alive

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Tranmere's victory over Cheltenham meant the Shrimps went into this game 10 points from safety but Lee Angol's fourth goal in five games earned a much needed three points.

Morecambe started the game brightly with Tom White seeing a shot from the edge of the box blocked and Adam Lewis curling over a free kick from the edge of the area and it was past the 20 minute mark when Swindon forced a chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Freckleton's long ball found Botan Ameen in the box and he forced a smart save from Harry Burgoyne who then reacted ell to save the follow up from Tom Nichols.

Lee Angol scored Morecambe's goal against Swindon Town. Picture: Morecambe FC

Moments later the Shrimps were grateful to their keeper once again when he tipped away a Nnamdi Ofoborh's strike from the edge of the box that was heading for the bottom right hand corner.

The Shrimps hit back with Callum Jones seeing an effort gathered by former Shrimps' keeper Connor Ripley before Angol scored the decisive goal.

A long ball forward saw Dallas show great strength to beat the defender and find Angol who produced the smartest of finishes past Ripley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dallas then had a chance to double the lead just before the break but volleyed inches wide on the turn after the ball fell to him on the left hand side of the box.

a

The second-half saw few chances with the Shrimps snubbing out the Swindon threat.

The only real chance the Robins had came after the clearly frustrated Ian Holloway had made four substitutions just after the hour.

One of those subs, Paul Glatzel, worked his way down the right and produced the perfect cross for Harry Smith only for the striker to head straight at Burgoyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swindon continued to press but chances were limited. George Cox curled a free kick just wide and Kabongo Tshimanga was denied an effort on goal by another smart save from Burgoyne who raced from his goal to smother the loose ball as the Shrimps stayed firm for a fourth home win in their last seven Mazuma appearances.

Morecambe: Burgoyne, A Lewis, Williams, Stott, Tutonda, White, Songo'o, Jones, Hope (P Lewis 71), Angol (Slew 81), Dallas (Dackers 71).

Subs not used: Schofield, Tollitt, Cooke, Snowball.

Booked: White.

Swindon Town: Ripley, Sobowale, Wright, Freckleton, Ofoborh (Tshimanga 65), Smith, Cain (Cox 45), Nichols (Glatzel 64), Kilkenny (Cotterill 65), Westley, Ameen (Butterworth 64).

Subs not used: Bycroft, Kirkman.

Booked: Nichols.

Ref: J O'Connor.

Attendance: 3,419.